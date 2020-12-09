Chicago’s Oak Street Health Will Open New Orleans Location in 2021

Photo from Facebook

CHICAGO – Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is announcing growth plans for early 2021, including its entry into New Orleans.

“Our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be requires scale, and we are committed to expanding our innovative model of high-quality primary care to as many older adults across the country as possible,” said Mike Pykosz, the company’s CEO. “While this was true long before COVID-19, the challenging and painful reality of this year only emphasizes the need for the value-based care we provide, especially for seniors with chronic conditions. We are proud to help keep our patients and communities safe and healthy in all of our existing markets, and look forward to caring for patients in Louisiana and South Carolina.”

Oak Street Health aims to provide patients lots of time with their providers, a 24/7 patient support line, preventive care plans and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Oak Street said that since its debut in 2012 it has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

