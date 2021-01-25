Chevron Supports Program to Strengthen Math Skills

NEW ORLEANS – Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit has teamed up with STEM NOLA and Northshore STEM Coalition to launch Chevron: Fueling Math, a program to help improve Louisiana students’ math performance. The program was developed with input from dozens of educators, families and community leaders. Chevron: Fueling Math is made possible through $75,000 in funding from Chevron and will work to raise the public’s understanding of the role that math plays in our lives, develop a team of volunteers to mentor and tutor local middle school students and provide meaningful learning opportunities to spark students’ interest in math.

“We wanted to focus on middle school. In those grades students form lasting opinions about math,” said Calvin Mackie, president and founder of STEM NOLA. “They decide that they love it or hate it during these years, and we want them to love it! We thank Chevron for supporting this initiative.”

Billboards promoting Chevron: Fueling Math will begin appearing throughout the region in mid-January and feature inspirational messages about how math relates to everyday life and success.

In addition to a public awareness campaign, Chevron: Fueling Math will host various events to raise awareness about the importance of math and get students excited about the subject. For more information, please visit Chevron:Fueling Math. The program begins with a virtual kickoff on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during which students will learn to make a Mardi Gras greeting card, guided by NASA System Quality Engineer Renee Horton. Interested families can register for the event here.