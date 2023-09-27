Chevron Honors Kean Miller for Diversity and Inclusion

NEW ORLEANS — Chevron Corporation has selected Kean Miller as one of two recipients of the 2023 Chevron Law Function’s 19th annual Law Firm Diversity Award. The award program, started in 2005, recognizes Chevron law firm partners that have distinguished themselves by demonstrating their commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, and by fostering an inclusive work environment.

Chevron client team members Victor Gregoire, Pam Mascari and Lou Grossman — along with associate Kelicia Raya — accepted the award on behalf of the firm at a Sept. 13 ceremony in Houston.

“Chevron is an industry leader in diversity and inclusion initiatives. This leadership is evidenced by the company’s devotion to achieving a diverse workforce within Chevron’s strategic partner law firms. We are honored to be recognized for our work for the company and in the communities we support,” said Linda Perez Clark, Kean Miller managing partner.

Kean Miller’s diversity and inclusion efforts were also recognized by Chevron in 2008, 2010 and 2017.

Kean Miller claims one of the highest percentages of women attorneys (46%) and women partners (26%) of any major law firm, and it ranks among law firms having the highest percentages of minority attorneys (14%).

Since Jan. 1, 2020, 42% of attorneys promoted to partner were women, and 64% of new attorney hires were women, according to the firm.

The firm said it has numerous committees, programs and resources in place to recruit, support, and advance diversity within the firm and legal industry. Kean Miller is Mansfield certified and actively monitors progress toward race and gender parity and regularly assess efforts to identify and address areas of improvement.