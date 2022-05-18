Chehardy Sherman Williams Hires New Associate Attorney

METAIRIE (press release) — Chehardy Sherman Williams Law Firm is pleased to announce the addition of Jeremy N. Gettes as an associate attorney. Gettes will focus his practice on personal injury litigation.

Gettes graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Science. He spent two years as a paralegal at Eisenberg Rothweiler in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he investigated cases on behalf of victims of defective medical devices and products. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Tulane University Law School. While earning his law degree, he worked as a judicial extern for the Louisiana Supreme Court and served as the senior business editor for the Tulane Maritime Law Journal. Prior to joining Chehardy Sherman Williams, Gettes was an associate attorney at Gertler Law Firm and focused his practice on product liability, premises liability, and auto accidents.

Gettes is a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association and the Louisiana Association of Justice. In 2021 he became a member of The National Trial Lawyers – Top 40 Under 40. He also serves on the Executive Board of Team Fox NOLA, whose mission is to support Parkinson’s disease research.

Chehardy Sherman Williams is a full-service law firm providing legal services to corporations, individuals, small businesses and families.