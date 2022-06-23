Chehardy Sherman Williams Attorney Installed as LSBA Council Member

METAIRIE— Chehardy Sherman Williams Law Firm associate Rory Bellina was recently installed as a member of the 2022-23 Young Lawyers Division of the Louisiana State Bar Association. He will serve as one of two District 2 Council Members, alongside Rachal Cox Cassagne, an assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans.

Bellina is board-certified in health law in Louisiana and focuses his practice at Chehardy Sherman Williams on the business and corporate and healthcare section. He was named a New Orleans Magazine Top Lawyer for 2020 in Commercial Transactions. He represents entities, healthcare providers, group practices, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty hospitals, medical staff, allied health professionals, social workers, healthcare facilities, durable medical equipment providers, imaging facilities, and laboratories. Bellina received his undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University and his Juris Doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

The Louisiana State Bar Association assists its more than 22,000 members in the practice of law. The statewide association, as part of its mission, promotes and maintains access to justice initiatives for the state’s residents, assists the Louisiana Supreme Court in its regulation of the practice of law, upholds the honor of the courts and the profession, and supports programs that increase public understanding of and respect for the law.