Chef James Whitehead Takes Over at Seaworthy

NEW ORLEANS — Seaworthy restaurant is now helmed by James Whitehead, who was previously executive chef at Maison de la Luz and Bar Marilou and, before that, worked at John Dory Oyster Bar in New York.

“James brings a thoughtful, meticulous approach to sourcing as well as a vast rolodex of relationships with local fishers and oyster farmers,” said a restaurant spokesperson. “The upshot is a menu refresh for both food and drink, though the classics are still alive and well and the oyster selection, sourcing from all three North American coasts, is as dreamy as ever.”

The restaurant is located at 630 Carondelet Street next to the Ace Hotel.