Chef Alon Shaya to Open Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

Alon and Emily Shaya

NEW ORLEANS – James Beard Award-winning Chef Alon Shaya is set to open a restaurant and bar in the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans. Scheduled to open in 2021, the restaurant will offer a “fresh perspective on a classic Louisiana dining experience in a festive and inviting atmosphere at the Hotel’s street level.”

“There’s no question that New Orleans has long held an influential place in America’s culinary evolution,” said Mali Carow, the property’s general manager. “Now, in partnership with Chef Alon Shaya, our aim at Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residence New Orleans is to continue that tradition, while forging an imaginative new path into the future.”

Guests at the new restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans can expect a “spirited take on beloved New Orleans dishes, an emphasis on the abundance of Gulf seafood, vegetables and other ingredients thoughtfully sourced from Shaya’s extensive network of fishermen, farmers and other purveyors,” said a hotel spokesperson in a release. The menus at the as-yet-to-be-named restaurant and hotel lobby bar will be feature an extensive beverage program, including a curated selection of well-crafted cocktails.

“We are very happy to work with Four Seasons, a company that shares the love of great food and gracious hospitality with a team-first approach,” says Shaya. “We are honored to be part of this project that will help reenergize New Orleans’ riverfront. Together, we will create a grand dining experience that celebrates Louisiana’s diverse culture and cuisine.”

Shaya has earned numerous accolades including Esquire magazine’s Chef to Watch, Eater New Orleans Chef of the Year and several James Beard Foundation awards and nominations. Born in Israel and raised in Philadelphia, he grew up cooking alongside his mother and grandmother, which inspired studies at the Culinary Institute of America before interning in Las Vegas.

A NOLA resident for nearly two decades, Shaya and his wife Emily created Pomegranate Hospitality. In 2018, Pomegranate opened the city’s popular Saba restaurant. He is the author of “Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel.”