Chase Foundation Celebrates Juneteenth

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Leah and Edgar “Dooky” Chase Foundation will host a special Juneteenth celebration this year at the iconic Dooky Chase’s Restaurant on Orleans Avenue. The June 19 event will focus on the ongoing efforts of Black people to realize the American dream of liberty and love.

The five-course, formal, sit-down dinner event is a fund raiser for the Chase Foundation and one of the first formal Juneteenth Celebrations in the New Orleans area. African American opera, gospel and popular music singers will highlight the struggles for freedom with stirring renditions of Negro Spirituals, gospel classics and popular songs. The historical tribute will feature compelling spoken word led by 4 generations of the Chase family.

Juneteenth – the day the slaves in Texas learned they had been freed by the federal orders of Abraham Lincoln – is a major celebration in many cities throughout the United States. This Afro-Centric historical marker has special significance this year as the country recovers from COVID 19, which disproportionally impacted the Black community; the attacks on democratic elections as witnessed by the terrorist attacks on the U. S. Congress; and the massive efforts to hold police accountable for their treatment of Black citizens.

The Chase Foundation was created to provide support to organizations and individuals working for social change with a heavy emphasis on uplifting creative talent and artistic contributions. New Orleanians will have the opportunity to join in this uplifting celebration through the efforts of the Chase Foundation. Tickets for the event are $250.00. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorships are also available. A portion of proceeds from this event will fund scholarship support for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s).

Tickets are available at https://chasefamilyjuneteenthcelebration.eventbrite.com.