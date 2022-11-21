Charvet Named Program Committee Chair for Admiralty Law Institute

NEW ORLEANS — Earlier this month, Galloway Director Kathleen K. Charvet was selected to be program committee chair for the 30th Biennial Admiralty Law Institute at Tulane Law School.

Charvet has more than 25 years of experience counseling, representing and advocating for employer and contractor clients. She focuses on admiralty and maritime law, railroad and transportation defense, federal workers compensation, and labor and employment law. Her practice includes representing vessel owners and operators, railroads and transportation companies, stevedoring companies and terminal operators, energy companies, multinational chemical technology companies, military employers, government contractors and insurance underwriters.

Every other spring since 1965, hundreds of practicing and academic lawyers joined by insurance, industry and governmental agency leaders converge on the Tulane campus for the three-day Admiralty Law Institute, the oldest and largest continuing legal education program devoted to maritime law. The Tulane Law Review publishes many of the papers presented at the Institute. With over 300 lawyers, shipping and marine insurance industry representatives, and academics from over 30 states and 11 countries attending, the Admiralty Law Institute continues to bring forward the best in the industry. Officers and committee members have the distinct honor of hosting and presenting this prestigious event. Tulane’s 30th Biennial Admiralty Law Institute will be held in Spring 2024.