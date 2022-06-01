Charri Hearn Schairer Joins Providence Community Housing

NEW ORLEANS — Providence Community Housing has announced that Charri Hearn Schairer has joined its team as senior project manager. In this position, Schairer will work on all development programs including portfolio rehabilitation and recapitalization as well as strategic acquisition.

Schairer’s experience includes working as the urban development manager for Neighborhood Urban Renewal Areas in Portland, where she promoted neighborhood revitalization and economic opportunity programs and projects, with particular focus on commercial corridor vitality and community development. She has consulted for the Housing Development Center on developing and preserving affordable housing and community facilities through LIHTC and NMTC.

Prior to her work in Portland, Schairer spent 10 years leading professional teams and managing multi-million-dollar portfolios at public development and project management corporations, where she managed the development of large urban master planned communities and multi-family affordable housing and infrastructure projects from feasibility through financing, construction and closing. She also has experience managing commercial, residential, infrastructure and community development projects for redevelopment and agencies and local government in California.

Schairer holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University and a bachelor’s in social welfare and public policy from University of California, Berkeley.

