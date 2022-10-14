Charles Mouton Promoted to Senior Project Manager at M2 Studio

NEW ORLEANS — M2 Studio, an architecture and interior design company, recently promoted Charles Mouton to senior project manager.

Mouton recently passed all his licensing exams to be an architect in Louisiana. He graduated from the University of Louisiana in Lafayette with a degree in architecture in 2015.

“I look forward to the potential of taking on more leadership roles within the M2 Studio structure and look forward to progressing forward in the practice of architecture,” he said.

He is currently working with Popeye’s corporate team to renovate and build stores around the city. He’s also renovating a 200-unit apartment building and designing a new Omakase sushi restaurant, among other projects.

“I find the dualistic components, the practical details of building science, and the metaphysical nature of architecture an innate contributing factor to my passion for the practice,” he said.