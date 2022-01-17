Charles Lawson Joins P&N as Director of Governmental Consulting Services

BATON ROUGE — Postlethwaite & Netterville announced that Charles Lawson has joined the firm as director of governmental consulting services. Lawson brings management and leadership skills from a career as a senior executive in the federal government and private sector. He is an Excellence in Government Fellow and a 2020 recipient of Profiles in Diversity Journal’s inaugural Black Leaders Worth Watching Award.

As the leader of P&N’s governmental consulting practice, Charles’ program management and federal contracting experience, along with his reputation within the public sector, will help P&N duplicate with federal agencies the success the firm has had providing CPA and consulting services to state and local governments.

“Charles’ deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that our public sector clients face makes him an ideal fit to help lead our team, enhance our services, and continue our commitment to creating growth opportunities for our team in this space,” says Dan Gardiner, P&N’s managing director and CEO. “He is an exciting addition for P&N and we look forward to seeing him excel with our firm.”

Lawsdon earned a master’s degree in business administration at the Owen School of Management at Vanderbilt University and his bachelor’s degree at the University of Massachusetts/Amherst. He was vice president at a large international bank and a senior vice president with a legal services firm.