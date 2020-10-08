Charitable Auction to Combat Homelessness, Poverty and Hunger

NEW ORLEANS – Art lovers, collectors and those who want to “spread hope, kindness and good works” are invited to participate in the Salvation Army, Greater New Orleans Command’s first ever Art for Hope— a charitable auction of painting, prints, photography and objects of art.

The event will take place Oct. 13-15 via online bidding. The auction items will be viewable in advance online at www.32auctions.com/ArtForHopeNOLA, and the artwork also can be viewed in person at the Area Command’s 4526 South Claiborne Ave. headquarters. All proceeds will benefit the Army’s mission of fighting homelessness, poverty and hunger in the New Orleans area.

“Now more than ever we are called to do God’s handiwork for our brothers and sisters who are coping with unprecedented burdens as a result of COVID -19 and other recent events,” said Major Christopher W. Thornhill, Area Commander, Greater New Orleans Command. “We are excited to announce our first-ever Art for Hope charitable auction and encourage all those who love and support our New Orleans area to join us for this fun event and to help us spread hope throughout our community.”

Artists whose works will be featured in the auction include George Rodrigue, Francis Carville, Cleland Powell, Nell Curtis Tilton, Rebecca Hart, Scott Howard and Kaori Maeyama.

Those who wish to purchase artwork through online bidding should visit www.32auctions.com/ArtForHopeNOLA. In-person viewing of the art will also be available from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 13-15.

For more information, contact Edward C. Spooner at (561) 573-4249 or email ecs4314@gmail.com.