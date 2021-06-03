Chamberlain, LCMC Health Launch Tuition-Free Nursing Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Chicago-based Chamberlain University and LCMC Health have established a program that addresses the nation’s nursing shortage by expanding access to a tuition-free education.

The Called-to-Care Scholars Program, which is open to applicants nationwide, proactively addresses healthcare workforce shortages and community health needs in the region served by LCMC Health, a healthcare system that is dedicated to delivering high-quality healthcare services. LCMC Health has six hospital locations and is deeply focused on clinical excellence, education, technology and research. The partnership with Chamberlain University, the largest nursing school in the country and part of Adtalem Global Education, will support patient care readiness by:

Expanding educational opportunities: LCMC Health will fund 100% of tuition costs for up to 90 Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN degree) students per year for up to three years through this alliance with Chamberlain University, in exchange for the students committing to work for LCMC Health for up to three years after graduation and passing the NCLEX-RN® licensure exam.

Creating a nursing pipeline to support regional and employer needs: The Called-to-Care Scholars Program aims to build a robust talent pipeline in support of LCMC Health’s efforts to establish a more sustainable, long-term healthcare ecosystem. Graduates of the tuition-covered program will obtain their BSN degree and gain valuable experience in the community in exchange for fulfilling their employment pledge.

Maximizing community impact by scaling healthcare excellence: With more practice-ready nurses available to serve the community through the Called-to-Care Scholars Program, the region benefits from quality healthcare that supports more equitable access to preventive disease measures and healthcare supports.

“We are proud to launch this industry-leading solution that addresses critical workforce needs through the creation of a talent pipeline of nurses,” said Kathy Boden Holland, Group President, Adtalem Health, “We are dedicated to scaling access to quality healthcare education through innovative approaches that offer workforce solutions and could not be more pleased that LCMC Health has selected Chamberlain for this program.”

More than a quarter of qualified applicants to pre-licensure nursing programs in the state of Louisiana were not admitted last year due to limited capacity in nursing programs. The Called-to-Care Scholars Program offers a targeted approach to expanding these opportunities and strengthening the pipeline of nurses in the state. It also aligns with priorities outlined in the National Academy of Medicine report The Future of Nursing 2020-2030: Charting a Path to Achieve Health Equity.

“Nurses are vital contributors to the health and well-being of our communities, and this innovative alliance with Chamberlain University and LCMC Health allows us to collectively recognize the dedication and service of nurses everywhere by proactively investing in them,” said Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. “As the largest nursing school in the country, we are excited to launch this program and continue to leverage the scale and breadth of our footprint as we replicate this approach for more hospital systems and aspiring nurses across the United States.”

Chamberlain is committed to graduating extraordinary nurses who transform healthcare in their communities and worldwide, and LCMC Health is dedicated to bringing extraordinary health, care, and education to the community. This program seeks to produce compassionate nurses who are ready to make a positive impact on the patients they will serve.

“This is truly an investment in people, as our nurses are often the magic ingredient in providing healthcare with heart,” said Greg Feirn, CEO, LCMC Health. “Their dedication and compassion represent that one-of-kind care that comes from one-of-a-kind people. What better time to announce this life-changing program than during National Nurses Month, as we celebrate and recognize our amazing team.”

In the first year, up to 90 students will be split across three sessions in September 2021, May 2022 and July 2022, offering opportunities for students to start when it is most convenient for them. For more information about this program, visit www.chamberlain.edu/called-to-care.