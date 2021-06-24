Chalmette Refining Announces Potential $550 Million Renewable Diesel Project

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — PBF Chalmette Refinery announced it is studying the possible conversion of an idled refinery unit into a renewable diesel production complex. The refinery’s parent company, PBF Energy, would make a $550 million capital investment to retrofit a hydrocracker unit – out of operation since 2010 – with new technology to accommodate renewable diesel production. The project also would include construction of a pretreatment unit that will allow Chalmette Refining to create non-fossil feedstocks from soybean oil, corn oil and other biogenically derived fats and oils.

Louisiana economic development officials said in a release that the project would create 20 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $70,000 plus benefits plus another 90 new indirect jobs. The project is expected to support 200 construction jobs, and it would enable Chalmette Refining – the largest private employer in St. Bernard Parish – to retain 516 existing jobs at the refinery.

“Louisiana continues to position itself as a leading state for environmentally friendly energy production,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “This innovative project at Chalmette Refining is right in line with the goals set out by the Climate Initiatives Task Force I created last year. With this major capital investment in a next-generation energy source and the creation of quality manufacturing jobs along the way, Louisiana would benefit from this project on many levels.”

PBF Energy and its potential partners said they are considering Chalmette Refining along with other facilities for the renewable diesel project, and the company expects to make a final investment decision after local taxing bodies in St. Bernard Parish consider the project. PBF is one of the largest independent refining companies in the U.S. In addition to its Louisiana facility, PBF operates two refineries in California and one each in Ohio, Delaware and New Jersey.

“The devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy industry is undeniable – we’ve seen eight U.S. refineries shut down since the beginning of 2020, including one down the road in St. James Parish,” said Chalmette Refinery Manager Steven Krynski. “PBF Energy is looking for projects that will create stability for our workforce, prepare the refinery for a green energy transition and help us recover from the losses of the last year and a half. Louisiana financial incentives like the Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs help make the numbers work, especially as our company and entire industry recover from the pandemic. With the support of our state and local leaders, I am hopeful we will be able to bring this project and its economic benefits to St. Bernard Parish.”