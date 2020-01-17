Chaffe McCall Promotes Julie D. Livaudais to Managing Partner

NEW ORLEANS – Chaffe McCall announced the election of Julie D. Livaudais as the firm’s new managing partner. A lawyer with Chaffe McCall since 1982, Julie has served on the management committee and as practice are coordinator of the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice Group for many years.

Julie takes the reins following the tenure of E. Howell Crosby, who has served as managing partner since 2015. “I consider it a true privilege to serve as Chaffe McCall’s managing partner,” Julie said. “Howell has demonstrated tremendous leadership and has led our firm to higher levels of growth and success. I pledge to continue the great momentum he has created, to seek out the best of the new and enhance the strengths of our experienced lawyers in service to our clients.”

Chaffe McCall is a full-service corporate defense firm. Julie will maintain the firm’s focus on priority practice areas, which include labor and employment, admiralty and maritime, financial services, insurance coverage, litigation, products, pharmaceutical and medical devices, railroad and real estate. Chaffe McCall will continue to focus on client service and growth in the Gulf South region.

“We have a very strong leadership team, and I attribute our success to their client-centric focus,” Howell said. “Our growth is due to the level of expertise we continue to attract and our ability to maintain a collaborative firm culture.”





Comments

comments