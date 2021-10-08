Chaffe McCall Insurance Coverage Expansion Continues

NEW ORLEANS – Continuing its national insurance practice expansion, Chaffe McCall welcomes new associate Valerie Moss Andrews to the firm’s New Orleans office.

“We are pleased to continue our ongoing national insurance practice growth with the addition of Valerie, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact she quickly makes for clients and throughout our firm,” said Managing Partner Julie Livaudais. “Her experience allows us to further provide services from a deep bench of attorneys with sophisticated corporate capabilities regionally and nationally.”

Andrews, who comes to Chafe McCall from the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana, was actively involved in every aspect of her client’s defenses, from pre-trial strategy and investigation to discovery, alternative dispute resolution, and trial. Immediately after law school, she worked for a law firm in the Mississippi Pine Belt area representing defendants in criminal cases at both the trial and appellate levels. At Chaffe McCall, she will assist clients in complex insurance matters involving first-party property, bad faith, product liability, premises liability, toxic tort, and personal injury matters.

Andrews earned graduated cum laude in 2016 from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where she was a member of the Mississippi Law Journal and a student-attorney for both the Mississippi Innocence Project Clinic and the Criminal Appeals Clinic. She graduated, magna cum laude, from Mississippi State University in 2012.