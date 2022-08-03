Chaffe McCall Grows Rankings in Chambers USA

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Several attorneys and practice areas of Chaffe McCall are ranked highly in the 2022 edition of Chambers USA America’s Leading Lawyers for Business. Lawyers from the Louisiana and Houston offices are listed for their achievements, including “Band 1” and “Eminent Practitioner” rankings, denoting them as top and influential performers in their fields. Chambers bases its rankings on analysts’ research of law firms and lawyers in 200 jurisdictions worldwide.

Chambers has ranked Chaffe McCall in several key fields, with the firm’s Insurance practice area earning a first-time ranking in the directory. For the seventh consecutive year, Chambers has nationally recognized the firm’s Admiralty & Maritime practice.

Louisiana – Insurance: Band 2

Louisiana – Real Estate: Band 3

Nationwide – Transportation: Shipping/Maritime:

Litigation (outside New York): Band 2

Chaffe McCall’s Insurance team also earned top recognition in Louisiana, with clients commending the Firm as “experts in their field” and describing the team as “terrific.” another client added.

Chaffe McCall’s Individual Chambers & Partners USA Rankings include:

Wogan Bernard – Louisiana: Banking & Finance, Up and Coming

Howell Crosby – Louisiana: Banking & Finance, Band 3

Leah Nunn Engelhardt – Louisiana: Insurance, Band 1

Julie Livaudais – Louisiana: Labor & Employment, Eminent Practitioner

Sarah Voorhies Myers**- Louisiana: Labor & Employment, Band 4

Wogan Bernard* – Louisiana: Real Estate, Up and Coming, Band 2

Howell Crosby – Louisiana: Real Estate, Band 2

Harold K. Watson – Nationwide: Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York), Band 2

Walter F. Becker – Louisiana: Litigation, White-collar Crime & Government Investigations: Band 2