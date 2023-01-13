Chaffe McCall Announces New Firm Leadership

NEW ORLEANS – Chaffe McCall has announced its new managing partner, Douglas R. Holmes. A lawyer with Chaffe McCall since 2000, Holmes has served on the management committee, several other firm committees, and as a member of the civil and commercial litigation practice groups for many years.

Doug succeeds Julie Livaudais, who served as managing partner during the COVID Pandemic. “I am proud and humbled to be elected by my partners at Chaffe McCall and consider it a true privilege to serve as the firm’s managing partner,” Holmes said. “Julie has demonstrated tremendous leadership and has led our firm’s growth, success and inclusive representation during her tenure. I welcome this opportunity to follow her tradition of excellence.”

Chaffe McCall is a full-service corporate defense firm. Holmes will maintain the firm’s focus on priority practice areas, which include insurance coverage, litigation, labor & employment, admiralty & maritime, financial services, products, pharmaceutical & medical device defense, railroad, and real estate.

“This is an exciting time for the firm as we grow and build on our strong, longstanding foundation. We have an outstanding group of attorneys, and I attribute our success to their client-centric focus,” Livaudais said. “Our growth is due to the high level of expertise we continue to attract and our commitment to a collaborative firm culture.”