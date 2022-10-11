Chaffe & Associates Promotes Lacie Lannes

NEW ORLEANS — The Board of Directors of Chaffe & Associates has announced that Lacie Lannes has been promoted to financial analyst. Her role includes financial statement analysis and business and industry research. She has been with the firm for 22 years and is experienced in valuing closely held businesses with particular expertise in asset holding entities.

Celebrating its 40th year of operation, Chaffe & Associates is an investment banking firm that provides merger & acquisition, valuation, fairness opinion and financial advisory services to its clients, which range from family-owned businesses to founder-led corporations. Investment banking services are provided by Chaffe Securities Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.