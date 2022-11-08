In South Louisiana, Fall is the most exciting time of the year, with football and festivals in full swing. It’s also a time of Thanksgiving, and there’s plenty to be thankful for at the Port of South Louisiana. Our team has worked hard to unlock resources, learn about new technology, explore regional solutions to economic and workforce development, strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

Our Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock is more efficient than ever with the dedication of our new Konecranes. These cranes have increased the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo. These investments that have been made in the infrastructure at the Port of South Louisiana are not only increasing productivity and efficiencies here at the Port, but they are also creating indirect jobs for Louisiana families.

Unlocking resources at the federal level can often be challenging but through determination, education and advocacy, the Port of South Louisiana was able to secure not one, but two multi-million dollar federal grants. As part of a regional partnership with GNO Inc. and other organizations, the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $50 million federal grant to H2theFuture, which will develop a new energy cluster in South Louisiana and will also make it possible to construct the first-ever U.S. hydrogen fueling barge, located here at the Port of South Louisiana. The Port of South Louisiana was awarded nearly $1 million in FEMA Port Security grant funding. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the Port’s cybersecurity framework, as well as support enhancements to its Geographic Information System (GIS).

As I have shared before, our three main priorities at the Port of South Louisiana are Agriculture, Infrastructure and Energy Diversity. Our team has met with several organizations, like Entergy, and partnered with them in our shared mission to deliver clean-energy solutions that are essential in lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and innovate and invest to improve the world around us. These opportunities will also create jobs for the people of our region and we’re excited about what the future holds.

As the nation’s leading grain exporter and home to seven of nine of Louisiana’s grain terminals, this is also a busy time for the harvest of America’s crop. This year’s harvest has brought challenges and we are currently facing historically low river levels. The Port is continuing to work with its partners up and down the Lower Mississippi River to ensure that we are doing everything possible to get the grain out the feeds the world.

While we may face challenges, I am confident that the Port of South Louisiana’s best days are ahead. Our Commission and Staff are well aligned and exhibit a culture of strength and perseverance as we work toward our common goal of serving the maritime transportation needs of our resident industry and encouraging foreign and domestic investment within the River Parishes Region and Louisiana. •

Paul Matthews

Chief Executive Officer

Paul Matthews

CEO

Ryan Burks

CHAIRMAN

Judy B. Songy

VICE CHAIRWOMAN

Robbie Leblanc

TREASURER

Stanley Bazile

SECRETARY

Whitney Hickerson

VICE PRESIDENT

Louis Joseph

VICE PRESIDENT

Katie Klibert

VICE PRESIDENT

P. Joey Murray, III

VICE PRESIDENT

D. Paul Robichaux

VICE PRESIDENT