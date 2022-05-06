CenterWell Primary Care Celebrates Opening in Hammond

Dr. Jonathan Roberts gives patients a tour of the new CenterWell Senior Primary Care facility in Hammond.

HAMMOND, La. — On April 28, CenterWell Senior Primary Care celebrated its grand opening at 2240 W. Thomas Street in Hammond. The “senior-focused, value-based care provider” is owned by Humana. This is the third center to open in the greater New Orleans area and the seventh to open in Louisiana.

“We do things a little differently from the traditional primary-care center,” said Brienne Loy, the company’s primary care regional medical director for Louisiana, in a 2021 press release. “Rather than a transactional model of healthcare, in which a healthcare professional treats one specific condition, we take a more holistic view, in which we assess all of the patient’s needs, including their emotional wellbeing, their access to food and transportation and other factors that can affect their health. Then we develop a plan to address each of those needs.”