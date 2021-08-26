Census Shows St. Bernard is Louisiana’s Fastest Growing Parish

Image courtesy of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation (Facebook)

CHALMETTE – The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation is touting 2020 Census results that indicate St. Bernard is Louisiana’s fastest-growing parish: Since 2010, the parish has grown 21%, compared to 18% in Ascension Parish, 14% in West Baton Rouge, 13% in St. Tammany, 11.7% in Orleans, and 1.9% in Jefferson. SBEDF said that after the local population was “decimated” by Hurricane Katrina, this statistical bounce-back represents both a commitment from residents and an opportunity for investors.

“This year’s Census data drives home the momentum our parish continues to develop. Our community has not only returned with strength but is now poised to undergo continued growth in population and quality of life” said Meaghan McCormack, SBEDF executive director, in a press release. “Programs like Sold on St. Bernard have helped expand our community’s attractive residential offerings, while simultaneously funding recreational facilities and activities for our community. Paired with a top-rated school system, low crime, low taxes, and an affordable lifestyle, there’s no reason every family in our region shouldn’t be considering St. Bernard for their next move.”

SBEDF said the parish’s growing population has corresponded with a period of business growth. The filing of business permits is up, warehouse space is near full capacity, and business-friendly incentives and initiatives are beginning to serve as tools for facilitating commerce in the parish, said a spokesperson.