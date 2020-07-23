Celeste McDonald, CPA, CFSA

No matter what changes the financial industry or the world at large may undergo, Celeste McDonald’s mission always remains the same: “My primary focus is providing the highest level of quality client service possible, and serving as a business resource to help my clients achieve their goals.”

As a Director in Postlethwaite & Netterville’s Accounting and Assurance Services Group, McDonald guides Greater New Orleans area companies of all sizes and industries through financial statement audits, compliance audits, and other services. Her every decision is informed by years of educational and professional experience, including roles as an external auditor, internal auditor, and business processes consultant.

That P&N has pivoted toward remote operations and digital tools is simply another learning opportunity for McDonald, who seeks to continually expand her breadth of knowledge and understanding in order to lead clients with confidence and assuredness.

“Our firm has been at the forefront of assisting clients in a constantly-evolving business landscape. We have held various educational webinars related to accounting and auditing, compliance, remote work insights, economic relief programs and crisis management,” McDonald says. “New technology and opportunities for automation are improving our ability to analyze data more efficiently and effectively.”

Change might be inevitable, but as for McDonald, she’ll always be there to meet it with an open mind and a helping hand.

1 Galleria Boulevard, Suite 2100, Metairie

(504) 837-5990

pncpa.com