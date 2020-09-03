CDC Issues Eviction Moratorium Through End of Year

NEW ORLEANS — From the City of New Orleans:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a residential eviction moratorium through Dec. 31 to keep people safe and in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this order, a landlord shall not evict any “covered” person from any residential property.

To be eligible for the eviction protection, each adult member of the household must print and complete THIS FORM and submit it to their property manager, landlord, or owner.

By submitting the form, individuals declare, under penalty of perjury, that they:

Have used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing

Expect to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for Calendar Year 2020 (or no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return), were not required to report any income in 2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), or received an Economic Impact Payment (stimulus check) pursuant to Section 2201 of the CARES Act

Are unable to pay full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, lay-offs, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses

Are using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the individual’s circumstances may permit, taking into account other non-discretionary expenses

If evicted, would likely become homeless, need to move into a homeless shelter, or need to move into a new residence shared by other people who live in close quarters because they have no other available housing options

Understand that they must still pay rent or make a housing payment, and comply with other obligations under tenancy, lease agreement, or similar contract and that fees, penalties, or interest for not paying rent or making a housing payment on time as required by tenancy, lease agreement, or similar contract may still be charged or collected.

Further understand that at the end of this temporary halt on evictions on Dec. 31, 2020, their housing provider may require payment in full for all payments not made prior to and during the temporary halt and failure to pay may make them subject to eviction pursuant to State and local laws

Understand that any false or misleading statements or omissions may result in criminal and civil actions for fines, penalties, damages, or imprisonment.

Unless the CDC order is extended, changed, or ended, the order prevents tenants from being evicted or removed from where they are living through Dec. 31. Tenants are still required to pay rent and follow all the other terms of their lease and rules of the place where they live. Tenants may also still be evicted for reasons other than not paying rent or making a housing payment.