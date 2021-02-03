CCANO Bethlehem Housing Director Recognized as Outstanding Clinician

NEW ORLEANS – The American Public Health Association Caucus on Homelessness recently recognized Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans’ Bethlehem Housing Director Trinna Stanford as a 2020 Outstanding Clinician. The award acknowledges providers that have gone the extra mile to improve health outcomes for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanford and the team at Bethlehem Housing served a total of 99 adults and 203 children and housed 36 families. In addition to helping current clients navigate the new health and safety guidelines, Bethlehem Housing continued to accept and house new families. Since March 2020, CCANO’s Bethlehem Housing program housed and provided intensive case management services to 33 new families, consisting of 40 adults and 64 children who were previously homeless. In addition, Bethlehem Housing has also provided short-term assistance to eight new families, consisting of 11 adults and 23 children.

“We could not be prouder of Trinna’s consistent work throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic, stay-at-home orders and particularly active hurricane season,” said CCANO President and CEO Sister Marjorie Hebert. “Trinna and the team at Bethlehem Housing have stepped up, tirelessly working to aid homeless families and continue all possible services for clients despite these ongoing challenges.”