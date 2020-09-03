Cavan Partners with SBP to Raise Funds for Laura Relief

NEW ORLEANS – Cavan restaurant is partnering with disaster recovery nonprofit SBP to help with Hurricane Laura disaster relief. This Friday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of some cocktails will benefit SBP teams, who are currently on the ground in Hurricane Laura-impacted communities.

Menu:

Spicy Pineapple Margarita $8 – Pineapple infused Espolon Reposado, Ancho Reyes Verde, Lime, Combier

Americano $8 – Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Soda

Whiskey Sour $8 – Wild Turkey 101, Lemon, Simple, Aquafaba

Beer & Shot $5

Espolon Reposado & Miller High Life Pony