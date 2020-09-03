Cavan Partners with SBP to Raise Funds for Laura Relief
NEW ORLEANS – Cavan restaurant is partnering with disaster recovery nonprofit SBP to help with Hurricane Laura disaster relief. This Friday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of some cocktails will benefit SBP teams, who are currently on the ground in Hurricane Laura-impacted communities.
Menu:
- Spicy Pineapple Margarita $8 – Pineapple infused Espolon Reposado, Ancho Reyes Verde, Lime, Combier
- Americano $8 – Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Soda
- Whiskey Sour $8 – Wild Turkey 101, Lemon, Simple, Aquafaba
- Beer & Shot $5
- Espolon Reposado & Miller High Life Pony