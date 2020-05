Catholic Charities to Host Virtual Environmental Panel and Prayer Service

NEW ORLEANS – From Catholic Charities:

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans will host a virtual panel to discuss the importance of the environment and preservation efforts in Louisiana. The event will include Catholic Charities’ Office of Justice and Peace Director Kevin Fitzpatrick (Moderator), Marianist Environmental Education Center Program Coordinator Tara Poling (Panelist), Concerned Citizens of St. John Director Robert Taylor (Panelist), Missionary: Director Gulf South Maryknoll Affiliates Matt Rousso (Panelist), Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation’s New Canal Lighthouse Museum Director Chris Cook (Panelist), Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana Vice Board Chair Rob Gorman (Panelist) and Founder of The Great Delta Tours Barbara Johnson (Panelist)

The event will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020. To join the virtual panel, click: https://bit.ly/2SV9waa.