Catholic Charities Designates Food Pickup Locations

NEW ORLEANS – From Catholic Charities:

With the disruption in the distribution chain due to the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans is requesting that all clients who have signed up to receive boxes through its Food for Seniors Program pick them up at the following locations:

Eastbank

7649 Townsend Place, New Orleans from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday

Westbank

1245 First Street, Harvey from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 12-5 p.m. on Wednesday

If seniors are unable to go out for the pick-up, someone can pick up the boxes on their behalf. In this case, seniors should provide a note indicating they’ve given permission for their box to be picked up. Food for Seniors is currently accepting enrollments for those who meet economic need and are 60+ years of age. Please call 504-245-7207 for questions and enrollment.





