Catch Me If You Can Author Abagnale to Speak at LABI Annual Meeting

BATON ROUGE – Renowned cybersecurity and fraud prevention expert Frank Abagnale will serve as keynote speaker at the 2020 Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s (LABI) annual meeting in February. Abagnale’s career as rogue-turned-FBI-expert was made famous by his book and the Stephen Spielberg film Catch Me If You Can. He is a highly regarded public speaker who provides real-life stories and a deep understanding of today’s evolving security landscape to dispense perspective and counsel for businesses, governments and financial institutions.

LABI’s annual meeting, titled “Building a New Main Street,” will be Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge.

“As we rethink the building blocks that craft a modern business in Louisiana’s economy today, considering the innovations, hurdles, basic needs and status quo disruptions necessary for job-creators to succeed – cybersecurity is one of the most critical,” said LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack. “With recent cyberattacks on state and local governments, in addition to private business, we felt it was timely to hear from an expert on stopping scammers and making our cyber-world secure. Our annual meeting will also center on building blocks as it relates to state policy, with an invitation to the Governor to give remarks and a morning panel featuring new Legislative leadership discussing what’s needed to grow Louisiana’s economy and provide economic opportunity. We invite you to join us in February for this innovative gathering.”