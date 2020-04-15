Cassidy Announces $83.8M for Louisiana Airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced today that Louisiana’s major passenger airports will receive a combined $83.8 million through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

Cassidy said the money will be used to address operational costs and other business expenses to cover losses due to the decline in revenues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus lockdown has taken a serious toll on Louisiana’s airports because fewer people are traveling. Congress provided trillions in relief to families and businesses. This funding will help our airports through these challenging times,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Funding for each airport includes:

Alexandria International Airport – $2.3 million

Baton Rouge Regional Airport – $8.4 million

Lafayette Regional Airport – $2.9 million

Lake Charles Regional Airport – $18.1 million

Monroe Regional Airport – $2 million

Shreveport Regional Airport – $6.6 million





