Cassidy Announces $10.7 Million to Elevate Homes in New Orleans, Erath

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., walks to the chamber as senators arrive to vote on President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nation's ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) has announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding more than $10 million in federal funds to elevate properties to prevent flood damage in New Orleans and Erath, La.

“Louisiana families should not worry about their homes flooding every time there is a heavy rainfall,” said Cassidy. “This funding helps communities continue to thrive in south Louisiana.”

FEMA is providing $8,438,022 to elevate 31 historic properties in New Orleans. All of the structures are located in the special flood hazard area and will be raised to at least one foot above the base flood elevation. The project details include structure elevation, sitework, soil stabilization and erosion control, ingress and egress, utilities and mechanical work, planning and permitting, administration of the recording and relocation with the City, and construction monitoring.

FEMA is also supplying $2,232,261 to raise 13 residential structures in Erath to meet FEMA and local ordinance requirements at the base flood elevation plus one-foot freeboard. The project will not expand or relocate the footprint of the structures, and all work performed will be compliant with the American Society of Civil Engineers 24-14 standards.