Cassedy Is Newest Member at Strauss Massey Dinneen

NEW ORLEANS — Robin Cassedy is the newest member at Strauss Massey Dinneen LLC. She represents national insurance carriers in complex coverage and bad faith disputes, as well as large casualty claims. She also handles mass catastrophe litigation on behalf of the insurance industry, including the defense of insurers participating in the National Flood Insurance Program.

Cassedy graduated summa cum laude from the University of Denver with a degree in political science and earned her law degree, cum laude, from Tulane University Law School. After law school, she served as a law clerk on the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal before starting her career in private practice.

“Robin is exceptionally bright; corporate counsel of major insurance carriers rely on Robin to tackle unique, high-risk coverage questions and manage the litigation associated with it,” said David Strauss, Strauss Massey Dinneen managing member. “Her commitment to rigorous work and outside-the-box solutions is second to none. Robin’s elevation to member furthers SMD’s commitment to long-term relationships with its clients.”