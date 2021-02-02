Casino Developer Sets Sights on St. Tammany Location

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The daily paper reports that a Los Angeles-based company has started discussions with local officials about a proposal to build a $250 million casino and resort on a waterfront site near Slidell.

Casino operator Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, which purchased a financially troubled Bossier City riverboat casino six years ago, wants to move its license to a new location. It said Monday it has St. Tammany Parish in its sights.

The proposed development, which includes a 250-room hotel, would cover about 50 acres of a 100-acre plot of open land just off the Interstate 10 twin spans near Slidell.

P2E chief executive Brent Stevens told the paper he’s bullish on the site but there are obstacles, including the fact that St. Tammany voters would have to vote in favor of legalizing casinos in their parish.

Three years ago, P2E showed tried moving the license for the DiamondJacks Casino and Resort from Bossier City to southern Tangipahoa Parish. State lawmaker rejected the idea.

The state Gaming Control Board would also have to approve of the St. Tammany plan.