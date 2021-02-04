Casino Developer Seeks Feedback from St. Tammany Residents

Getty Images

SLIDELL — Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, a California-based gaming company hoping to build a casino complex southeast of Slidell, said it will soon launch a listening tour called “Northshore Conversations.”

Brent Stevens, chairman and CEO of P2E, said in a release that the company looks forward to gathering feedback from Slidell residents and all of St. Tammany Parish.

“We want the public involved in every step of this project because a true partnership with our neighbors is paramount to doing this right. Our specialty is developing new locations from the ground up and by working with the community, we can create something special that adds to the quality of life on the Northshore. This resort can be a big economic win for the region by creating jobs, providing needed revenue for local and parish government, and by making investments in projects that make the area a better place to call home.”

P2E said it worked with St. Tammany Corporation, the economic development organization for the parish, to establish a framework to provide facts and information about the proposed project to the community.

Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, said in the statement that a lot of work has gone into getting this proposal ready for discussion and he credited the participation of the Parish President, Council Chairman, Mayor of Slidell and various members of the local legislative delegation.

“A development opportunity of this size and scope must be carefully vetted so the facts can be established and organized,” he said. “Now it’s time to present it to the people of St. Tammany Parish for their feedback.”

P2E will be announcing several events to answer questions and gather feedback from parish residents and community groups.