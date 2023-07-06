Carver Darden Recognized in ‘2023 Chambers USA’

NEW ORLEANS — Carver Darden Koretzky Tessier Finn Blossman & Areaux LLC is ranked in the “2023 Chambers & Partners: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business” in three practice areas: bankruptcy/restructuring, energy/natural resources and intellectual property. In addition to the firm’s rankings, five attorneys have been recognized in the publication. These are Raymond G. Areaux, intellectual property; M. Taylor Darden, energy and natural resources; Emily L. Gummer, intellectual property; Frank A. Tessier, banking and finance; and David F. Waguespack, bankruptcy/restructuring. Click here for the complete press release.