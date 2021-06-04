Carver Darden Recognized by Chambers USA

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2021 edition of Chambers USA has again recognized Carver Darden attorneys and practices in the state of Louisiana. Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business is a directory for America’s lawyers and law firms. This year, Chambers USA added Intellectual Property for the first time as a practice area in Louisiana and recognized Carver Darden’s well-known group. In addition, both Taylor Darden and David Waguespack received top tier recognition for their respective areas of practice.

The firm was acknowledged in the following areas and practices:

Louisiana Practice Group Rankings:

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

Intellectual Property

The individual attorneys acknowledged by Chambers USA includes:

Louisiana Attorney Rankings:

Chambers USA is considered a highly respected directory of lawyers and law firms with a rigorous process among peers, in-house counsel, and clients to consider such recognition. Chambers USA ranks law firm practice areas and individual attorneys based on information gathered by the directories research team and in-depth interviews with clients and attorneys. Further, Chambers USA research rates the strengths and reputations of U.S. attorneys, employing a team of over 170 full-time researchers. The ratings are compiled based on thousands of in-depth telephone interviews with clients and attorneys. Qualities measured include technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other assets valued by clients, as well as recent work. The methodology has been approved by the British Market Research Bureau, which audits the research annually. For more information, please visit www.chambersandpartners.com.