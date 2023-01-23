Carter Celebrates $5M for Algiers Point Ferry Terminal

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – On Jan. 20, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter Sr. (D-La.) announced that the Department of Transportation will award $5,224,965 to the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority for its Algiers Point Ferry Terminal project.

The Federal Transit Administration’s Ferry Programs include the Passenger Ferry Grant Program and two new competitive programs, the Electric or Low-Emitting Ferry Pilot Program and the Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program.

“I am pleased to announce this funding, which will expand, improve and modernize passenger ferry service to provide Louisianans access to jobs and opportunities,” said Carter in a press release. “These programs are vital to improve and expand ferry service in our communities right here at home. Better connecting the East and West Bank will help open up the region’s job possibilities and grow our local economy.”