Carter Celebrates $3M in Federal Funds for 9th Ward Stadium Project

At a Sept. 7 event, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and other stakeholders are all smiles as he presents a $3 million check to the 9th Ward Stadium Project.

NEW ORLEANS – On Sept. 7, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter (D-New Orleans) was joined by students, coaches and local officials at George Washington Carver High School as he presented a check for $3 million to the 9th Ward Stadium Project, a nonprofit working to bring a public athletic stadium to the community.

Currently, students from the 9th Ward have to travel across the city to use other fields, but Carter hopes this funding will help change that.

“I am proud to have secured $3 million in federal funds to help build a state-of-the art stadium in the 9th Ward,” he said at the event. “This will be more than just a stadium for the community to share with the students and public of New Orleans. This is a chance to level the playing field for the 9th Ward, create opportunities for the neighborhood to recreate, build community pride, and ultimately to boost homeownership and energize the surrounding economy. This stadium will be a long-awaited win for this community, and I’m grateful to have played a part in bringing it to fruition.”

Carter secured the $3 million in federal funds as a community funding project within the fiscal year 2022 congressional appropriations bill. The Louisiana Legislature has already committed $3.8 million to the project, which is expected to cost a total of $9 million. Leadership at the 9th Ward Stadium Project are seeking private donations to raise the remaining $2.2 million.