Carrie Hunsicker Joins Williams Architects

NEW ORLEANS – Williams Architects announces the hire of Carrie Hunsicker as a project architect.

A native of Oxford, Mississippi, Hunsicker sees the practice of architecture as a creative synthesis, grounded in people and place, and is sensitive to the art and poetry of the built form. She approaches each architectural challenge with an open mind and is a natural problem solver, thinker, collaborator, and leader who integrates effortlessly with multi-disciplinary teams of clients, developers, institutions, engineers, planners, and team members to bring projects to fruition. Her understanding of complicated architecture and her ability to work with programmatically complex design gives her the ability to approach each project, and to master the complexity of its details, in order to ensure that the project runs smoothly from start to finish.

Over her nearly 20-year career, Hunsicker has practiced at prominent and internationally renowned firms in Chicago, Atlanta, and Memphis, where she gained vital experience on a broad range of projects including civic, institutional/education, corporate, office/retail/restaurants, healthcare, government, master planning, interior design, adaptive re-use, multi-family residential, and single-family residential work. In the past two decades, her projects have been honored with nearly 30 design awards, including the National AIA Honor Award for Architecture for the Gates Center for Computer Science and Hillman Center for Future Generation Technologies at Carnegie Mellon University. Her contributions have earned recognition in Architectural Record, Architect, Detail, Dwell, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and Texas Architect. Carrie has also been a visiting lecturer at Georgia Tech where she taught Undergraduate architecture studios.

Hunsicker is a member of the Junior League of New Orleans, where she serves on the 100 Year Impact & Celebration Steering Committee. She is also a member of the Krewe of Iris. In her free time, Carrie enjoys walking in Audubon Park, photography, painting, and traveling.