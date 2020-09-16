Carnival Valor Cruises from New Orleans Postponed Until April 2021

Photo of the Carnival Valor courtesy of the Port of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Carnival Cruise Line said trips on the 2,794-passenger Carnival Valor from the Port of New Orleans will be postponed until April 2021. An early 2021 transatlantic cruise from New Orleans to Barcelona and back is among the trips being scratched from the schedule. Carnival expected to host almost 400,000 passengers annually on the Valor and the Carnival Glory, which also sails from New Orleans. Since the cruise industry has been essentially shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port of New Orleans estimates it has lost $10 million in cruise revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1. Some but not all Carnival cruises out of other cities have been delayed until 2021. Carnival Corp. said it has sold a total of 13 of its ships since March.

Port NOLA communications manager Jessica Ragusa said the Valor was originally scheduled to go into dry dock for maintenance in 2021, but due to COVID-19 impacts the cruise line decided to move the schedule forward. When the Valor does return to Port NOLA, “the ship will basically be a brand new vessel, which is very exciting,” said Ragusa. The Carnival Glory is still expected to return to Port NOLA for operations in 2020.

“Our diversity of business lines (cruise, cargo, industrial real estate and rail) continues to be a focus for us, and it has proven even more important now than ever,” said Ragusa. “Our cargo and rail operations have continued uninterrupted moving goods where they need to go. Thanks to our strong inland connectivity and our frontline maritime and logistics workers who have continued to play a vital role in the safe and efficient movement of cargo and necessities during this global pandemic.

“We know that New Orleans and Louisiana will always be a popular tourism attraction, and once the impacts of this global pandemic subside, we will be poised for the recovery, and ready to welcome cruise guests and visitors back to experience our unique culture.”