Carnival Pauses All U.S. Operations Until March 31

Photo of the Carnival Valor courtesy of the Port of New Orleans

MIAMI – Carnival Cruise Line has announced additional cruise cancellations, including extending its pause in all operations in the U.S. through March 31.

Booked guests and travel agents are being notified directly of the cancellations and their options for a future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.

In summary, the cancellations include:

All embarkations from U.S. homeports, including New Orleans, through March 31

Carnival Freedom from Galveston through April 10 (which includes a repositioning of the ship from Galveston to Seattle and a 17-day Carnival Journeys cruise which is not allowed under the current guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC))

Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco through Sept. 16 (which includes many 10-day and longer itineraries not allowed under the current CDC guidelines)

Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral from Sept. 17-Oct. 18 (to accommodate rescheduled dry dock work)

Carnival Sunshine from Charleston from Oct. 11-Nov. 13 (to accommodate rescheduled dry dock work)

Carnival Spirit’s 15-day cruise from Singapore to Brisbane on June 12 (consistent with the current limitations on international travel in place in Australia).

“We are sorry to disappoint our guests, as we can see from our booking activity that there is clearly a pent-up demand for cruising on Carnival. We appreciate their patience and support as we continue to work on our plans to resume operations in 2021 with a gradual, phased in approach,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.