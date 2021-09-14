Carnival Cruise Line to Resume New Orleans Operations on Sept. 19

The Carnival Glory cruises off the coast of Florida. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)

NEW ORLEANS – Carnival Cruise Line announced that the Carnival Glory will depart on Sunday, Sept. 19 from the Erato Street Cruise Terminal on a seven-day cruise to the Bahamas. The week-long voyage to Bimini, Freeport and Nassau will be the first sailing from New Orleans since an industry-wide pause in operations that began in March 2020. To celebrate, Carnival’s Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno and Carnival Glory Captain Nicola Iaccarino will host a #BackToFun event in the terminal before the ship’s departure. They will cut a ceremonial ribbon and officially welcome the Glory’s first guests.

The pandemic-induced shutdown of cruises — as well as the loss of most big meetings and international travelers — has hurt New Orleans tourism, which under normal circumstances generates about $10 billion in economic activity annually. For the last year, the cruise industry here and elsewhere has been struggling to find a way to resume operations safely amid round after round of spikes in COVID cases. In a press release announcing the Glory’s return to New Orleans, Carnival said its operational protocols exceed the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Click here for more information.