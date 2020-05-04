Carnival Cancels All New Orleans Cruises Through Aug. 31

Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic is docked at Port Canaveral, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

MIAMI – Carnival Cruise Line announced that it is cancelling all cruises from New Orleans through the end of August. On Aug. 1, meanwhile, Carnival plans to gradually resume service out of Miami; Port Canaveral, Fla.; and Galveston, Tx.

The cruise ship company said that impacted guests and their travel advisors are being notified of the cancellations by email. They will have the option of a combined future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund. The company is asking guests to make their selection online so they don’t overwhelm Carnival’s customer service representatives, who are still working from home.

In addition to New Orleans, Carnival cancelled cruises in all of its other North American and Australian locations through Aug. 31.





Comments

comments