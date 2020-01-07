Carla Holland Named Louisiana SBDC State Director

MONROE, La. – Louisiana Delta Community College Chancellor W. Dennis Epps announced Carla Holland as the new Louisiana Small Business Development Center State Director. Holland’s background includes 14 years of Small Business Development Center (SBDC) experience including business advising, training and has most recently served as the center director at the South San Diego California SBDC. She has coached more than 200 small businesses in the areas of marketing, financial planning, access to capital and strategic planning. She operated her own consulting business for several years.

Chancellor Epps said he is delighted to have Holland assume her new role.

“Her significant experience in other states has prepared her well for this leadership position,” he said. “Perhaps most important, however, is the commitment she has to the service of others and to building a collaborative team across the Louisiana Small Business Development Center network. I am confident that the search process has led to the selection of a remarkable leader who has unparalleled commitment to the advancement of our state.”

As state director of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, Holland will oversee the statewide network comprised of university and community college supported entrepreneurial assistance centers. She will also work closely with local, state and federal officials to assist with statewide and regional economic development efforts.

“I am excited to be a part of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network team because providing resources to small business to move them forward in their endeavors of business success is my passion which aligns with the mission of Louisiana Small Business Development Center,” Holland said.