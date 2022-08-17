Cargill to Invest $34M to Modernize Breaux Bridge Salt Processing Facility

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:

Cargill, an international supplier of food, agricultural and industrial products with operations in 70 countries, is upgrading its St. Martin Parish facility that produces food, water conditioning and salt products for a variety of industries. The $34 million modernization project to replace dated equipment and add safety enhancements will enable Cargill to retain 70 jobs at the facility near Breaux Bridge.

“Louisiana’s rural communities are primed for investment,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Cargill’s commitment to job retention and reinvestment in its Acadiana Region site reflects the state’s skilled manufacturing workforce and superior logistics, which put the international markets Cargill serves within reach.”

Proposed upgrades include replacing older manufacturing equipment with more productive machinery that will allow the plant to operate more efficiently. Cargill has operated the facility since 1971.

“This investment will help make critical enhancements to our operations in Louisiana, an important piece of our production footprint, and will allow us to continue to deliver quality products to our customers,” said Sonya Roberts, president of Cargill’s salt business. “We’re committed to the Breaux Bridge community and our employees in the area, and are delighted to continue our partnership with the State of Louisiana and St. Martin Parish.”

To secure the facility modernization in Breaux Bridge, the state of Louisiana is providing Cargill with a competitive incentive package that includes a $200,000 award from the state’s Retention and Modernization program. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

“The prospective enhancement of Cargill’s plant in the Breaux Bridge area is indeed a positive development for St. Martin Parish,” Parish President Chester Cedars said. “We are particularly pleased that numerous job opportunities will be protected by Cargill’s investment, which signifies both the company’s commitment to our parish and a recognition that St. Martin Parish offers attractive opportunities for business and industry.”

“St. Martin Parish is thrilled with the planned modernization of Cargill’s Breaux Bridge facility,” St. Martin Economic Development Authority President and CEO Jennifer Stelly said. “Not only does this new investment ensure the retention of numerous jobs, but it also represents Cargill’s commitment to St. Martin Parish’s economy, community, and workforce. We are honored to have Cargill as a part of our business community.”

“We congratulate Cargill on this investment,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. “Cargill’s commitment to growth is a testament to their homegrown workforce and Acadiana’s strong manufacturing and agribusiness ecosystem.”