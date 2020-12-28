CARES Act Making Giving Back A Little Easier

NEW ORLEANS, La (press release) – If there is one thing we’ve learned in 2020, it’s that having a safe and stable place to live is a basic human need.

Stay at home orders. Hurricane threats. Looming evictions. The realities of life in Louisiana amid the pandemic remind us that affordable home ownership should be a top priority in every community.

Luckily, the CARES Act is making it easier to support non-profits dedicated to this important need. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allows most taxpayers to easily deduct up to $300 in charitable donations. Before CARES, only taxpayers who itemized could take charitable deductions.

Not so this year.

This simple but important change will allow organizations like New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity to provide more home ownership opportunities to working people, many of whom are on the front lines of this pandemic. Habitat counts among its homebuyers health care workers, streetcar drivers, drugstore and grocery store employees.

A donation to a home ownership program is not just good for your taxes, it’s good for New Orleans. Studies show that neighborhoods with higher rates of homeownership have less crime, less blight and higher property values. Additionally, children who grow up in homes owned by their families tend to perform better academically than those living in less stable environments.

Public Health also benefits from affordable home ownership programs. Because a neighborhood of individual homes is less dense than an apartment complex, residents are able to socially distance and quarantine more safely.

2020 is coming to a close. And with it, the $300 CARES tax credit. If you believe like I do that affordable housing is key to a healthy society, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Habitat or another local home ownership non-profit before the end of the year.

E. Tyler Nichols, Jr., CPA/CFP