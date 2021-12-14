CARES Act Boosts Tax Credits to $600 for Non-Itemized Donations

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity is one local nonprofit poised to benefit from a change to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. For 2021, lawmakers boosted the CARES Act tax credits so that joint filers can easily deduct up to $600 in charitable donations. Previously, that limit was $300, meaning that any donations over that amount had to be itemized on tax returns.

To take advantage of this change in the law, donors need to make their contribution before the end of the year.

The CARES act was introduced during the pandemic in 2020 to allow taxpayers to more easily help people in their communities. Before CARES, only taxpayers who itemized their tax returns could take the charitable deduction. The limit for single filers remains $300.