Cardiovascular Institute of the South Names New Executives

L to R: Crystal Williams and John Kazusky

HOUMA – Cardiovascular Institute of the South has named Crystal Williams chief operating officer and John Kazusky senior vice president of practice management.

Williams has more than 30 years of healthcare management experience. She previously served as the executive vice president of practice management for the Bayou Region at CIS. Prior to that role, she served as an office manager for 26 years, managing many of CIS’s Bayou Region locations. Before beginning her role in healthcare management, she worked in the CIS insurance, medical records and transcription departments.

Williams is a fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives, and she has served as president of the Louisiana Medical Group Management Association and its local chapter. Williams graduated from Nicholls State University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, and with minors in humanities, social sciences and business administration. She also holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. Williams’ predecessor, Ryan Hebert, was named CEO earlier this year.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve as the COO for CIS and eager to continue our organization’s mission of providing the highest quality cardiovascular care available,” said Williams. “I am passionate about patient care and dedicated to supporting our physicians and team members to ensure that we can deliver world-class care. As COO, I am committed to driving operational excellence, fostering a culture of collaboration, and implementing strategies that align with our organization’s vision.”

Kazusky is overseeing all practice administrative duties within the organization, including management of staff and day-to-day clinic operations. He joined the CIS team in 2012 as a practice administrator in Zachary, and, in 2017, he was promoted to regional practice administrator over the Baton Rouge area. Kazusky attended Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He then earned his master’s degree in business administration from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to focus on our quality and outcomes for all of our clinics throughout CIS,” said Kazusky. “I am committed to continue to utilize our highly-skilled and specialized teams to drive cardiology care in our communities. Connecting action to our mission has always been a passion of mine, and I am excited for the opportunities that will be presented to CIS in the future.”

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South focuses on preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease.