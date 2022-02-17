Cardiovascular Conference Returning to New Orleans

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – From the Cardiovascular Institute of the South:

The New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH) conference is returning to New Orleans this summer to bring together medical professionals of all specialties from around the world with one common goal: to give patients the best cardiovascular care and outcomes.

In its 23rd year, the NCVH conference will take place from May 31-June 3 at the Roosevelt Hotel. The conference features late-breaking advancements in cardiovascular medicine for medical professionals with a focus on continuum of care and limb salvage. This makes the conference ideal for all levels of medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, medical staff and administrators. It is also a unique opportunity to connect with leading experts in the field.

The conference will feature:

20+ continuing medical education/maintenance of certification units

1,500+ attendees from more than 30 U.S. states

20+ LIVE case broadcasts from around the world

175+ world-renowned faculty from 10+ countries

300+ expert presentations with late-breaking research

Specialty-specific sessions and tracks will include:

Family practice

Fellows course

Podiatry and wound care

Healthcare professionals forum

The business of cardiovascular medicine

Vein forum

Industry exhibits

NCVH is founded by Dr. Craig M. Walker, interventional cardiologist, president and founder of Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

“We have all experienced tremendous challenges over the past two years. Many patients canceled or delayed procedures for fear of COVID, and our hospitals shut down ‘elective’ procedures when many patients faced severe life-threatening conditions,” he said. “This year’s conference will focus on the resources that we as healthcare professionals can bring to the table to fill these gaps and provide positive outcomes for patients.”

To register, learn more, or find accommodations, visit www.ncvh.org/2022. Early bird rates and a virtual option are available.